Govt launches its 7th public dialysis centre

By By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has launched its 7th centre for provision of kidney dialysis services to patients with end-stage kidney disease.

The Principal Secretary of the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya said during the launch today,Tuesday, May 8, the new dialysis centre comes at a time when the government looks forward to extending the services to regions located far from specialised referral hospitals.

So far, in public facilities, dialysis is provided at the Muhimbili National Hospital, Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza, Mbeya Referral Hospital, Mnazi Mmoja in Zanzibar, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma and Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC).

The new facility, whose cost has not been revealed, is expected to serve 36 patients per day.

Dr Mpoki officiated the dialysis centre, situated within the Muhas Academic Medical Centre at Mloganzila, Dar es Salaam and later told journalists that it would provide 10,000 cycles of dialysis rounds per year.



Until now, he said, there are 1,000 patients with kidney diseases, who are receiving dialysis services across the country.

However, he stressed, dialysis was just a temporary care meant to boost the quality of life of the patients with Chronic Kidney Disease.

"Focus must now be on prevention of kidney diseases. We, as the government, now want to widen education campaigns on prevention. Quite often, we get a lot of questions from the public. It means not many are well aware on prevention," he said.

The new dialysis facility at MAMC is providing services to patients who are admitted at the university's teaching hospital.

The Vice Chancellor of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Health Sciences (Muhas), Prof Apolinary Kamuhabwa said the teaching hospital has so far admitted 1,785 patients with various ailments, within the past six months.