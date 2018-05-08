Chedema MP sheds tears over water budget

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Mlimba constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Susan Kiwanga, Chadema, shed tears today, May 8, as she was contributing on budget estimate of the ministry of Water and Irrigation for 2018/19 financial year.

The lawmaker also expressed her disappointment over the government’s slow pace of implementing water projects in rural areas, stressing that there is no total commitment to end the age old crisis.

In the 2018/19 financial year, the ministry of Water and Irrigation plans to spend a total of Sh723.3 billion, with Sh637.2 billion being allocated for water projects.

“It’s frustrating to see that plenty of money is pumped on purchasing new aircraft instead of initiating new water projects to end water woes for ordinary people,” she said.

She said, the government should have postponed its plan to procure the aircraft in order to ensure that water is not a problem across the country.

“These planes have no direct impact on the lives of our people. Ending water woes is more important for now than spending billions on the planes,” she said while wiping away her tears.