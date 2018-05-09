Nairobi. The national rights watchdog wants the government to purchase an air ticket for deported lawyer Miguna Miguna, and issue him with a valid Kenyan passport to facilitate his return to the country next week.

In a letter to the Department of Immigration, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori says the government should also facilitate the human rights agency to monitor the fiery lawyer’s return.

COURT ORDER

Ms Mbogori, in the letter, quoted a court order given in favour of Dr Miguna that required the three conditions to be met before his return.

“Miguna has informed the commission that he will return to Kenya on May 16, 2018,” said Ms Mbogori in the letter dated May 5.

“To enable the commission comply with the court directive, the commission urges your office to comply with the orders by issuing Miguna Miguna with a valid Kenyan passport, purchasing a flight ticket for Miguna from Toronto, Canada, to Nairobi.”

The commission gave the Department of Immigration until Thursday, May 10, to respond to the two-page letter.

It will be the second attempt by Dr Miguna to return to his country of birth.

On March 29, he was ejected from Kenya and bundled into a Dubai-bound flight.

SH200,000 FINE

It was the second time the fiery lawyer was being denied entry into Kenya following his ejection on February 6 after he was arrested, and held incommunicado for five days in different police stations.

He was accused of treason for his role in commissioning the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the “people’s president.”

In the case referred to by Ms Mbogori, and which was ruled in favour of Dr Miguna, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet, and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa were later found guilty of contempt of court and fined Sh200,000 each.

MATIANG'I

Dr Matiang’i, on the other hand, has said that they were victims of an activist Judiciary, one he said had officers not more than five, who he said were out to embarrass and humiliate the government.

“There is a clique in the Judiciary that has been captured by civil society and activist lawyers who want to embarrass the government. It is an evil clique of judicial officers who want to drag us by the collar through the streets of public opinion,” Dr Matiang’i told Parliament last month, insisting that the government, in the Miguna case, was condemned unheard.