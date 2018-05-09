Minister: AICC pays Sh6bn taxes, issues over 500m dividend

By By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) paid a total of Sh6.05 billion taxes to central and local governments in three years, from 2014/15.

The centre also issued Sh586 million dividend to the government for 2014/15 and 2015/16 as well as Sh400 million for 2016/17 fiscal year, the deputy minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, told Parliament on Wednesday, May 9, during the questions-and-answers session.

She was responding to a question by Gando legislator Othman Omar Hija, who sought to know the government’s achievement in establishing AICC.

According to Dr Kijaji, the centre has facilitated office and residential accommodation to international institutions such as the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the headquarters of the consultation board of the African Union on corruption issues.

“The centre has employed 132 Tanzanians as to May this year and that it has constructed a three-storey building in Arusha capable of accommodating 48 families,” she said. The centre can accommodate 30,000 guests annually, something that contributed to rapid growth of the hospitality industry and tourism.



