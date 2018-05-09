Tanzanian govt sets aside Sh1.5bn for Busega District Hospital

By By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. At least Sh1.5 billion has been set aside for commencement of construction of a district hospital in Busega, Simiyu Region, Parliament has been told.

This was revealed on Wednesday, May 9, by deputy Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Josephat Kandege, noting that the government has already dished Sh1.215 billion for improvement of health centres in the newly established districts of Itilima and Busega.

Mr Kandege made the revelation while responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP), Ester Midimu (CCM, Simiyu) who sought to know when the government would start building a district hospital in the newly established districts in the region.

According to Mr Kandege, Sh525 million of the issued funds will rehabilitate infrastructure at Ikindilo Health Centre in Busega District and Sh450 million was released to Nasa Health Centre in Busega.

At the same time, he said, Sh30 million has been given to Gaswa, Mahembe, Migato and Nangale dispensaries in Itilima District.

