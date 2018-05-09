By By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has implemented 66 projects in 217 villages located in four districts in Geita Region by April, 2018, Parliament has been told.

Deputy minister of Water and Irrigation, Mr Jumaa Aweso, said this on Wednesday May 09, 2018, noting that the projects were implemented in Bukombe, Chato, Mbogwe and Nyang’hwale districts through phase II of the Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP II) for Geita Region councils.

He made the statement when responding to a question by Special Seats MP Josephine Chagula (CCM- Geita) who sought to know the government’s plans to end water woes facing residents in the region.

He said the government was implementing several projects in order to end water problems, saying such efforts would continue.

“For urban water, the government has completed the expansion of a water distribution network and the pipes measuring 101.3 kilometres in length have been laid,” he said.

Mr Aweso said the project had benefited 14,300 residents in Geita Town even as the government is implementing a water project in Ushirombo town in Bukombe District which will benefit 10,722 residents and that procedures to get the contractor were underway.

