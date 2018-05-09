Wednesday, May 9, 2018

PM Majaliwa orders release of cooking oil in three days

PM Kassim Majaliwa addressing the Parliament concerning the looming shortage of cooking oil Photo | Edwin Mjwahuzi 

In Summary

A random survey carried out by The Citizen has shown that the scarcity started late last month, and is being experienced in many parts of the country, including major cities like Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

Dodoma. Following a nationwide shortage of cooking oil, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered that  consignments of cooking oil held at the Dar port be released in three days.  

The statement came in Parliament on Wednesday following the Speaker Job Ndungai’s request that the government should respond over the pressing matter. 

“We give three days from tomorrow for the cooking oil to be released so that the people should not suffer the expenses,” he said.

He said the government will continue holding talks with businessmen whose consignment has been held at the port. The current annual demand for cooking oil in Tanzania is estimated at between 400,000 and 570,000 tonnes, while domestic production is only 210,000 tonnes, leaving a deficit of almost 360,000 tonnes which needs to be covered by imports, including crude for refining into the finished product.

Tanzania spends around Sh190 billion to import assorted cooking oil brands from some Asian and neighbouring countries.


