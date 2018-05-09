MP Mnyika ordered out of parliament debating chamber

By By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson on Wednesday, May 09, 2018, ordered the Kibamba Member of Parliament, Mr John Mnyika (Chadema) out of the debating chamber, saying the lawmaker was disrespecting the chairperson of the House proceedings.

Mnyika, who doubles as Chadema deputy secretary general (Mainland), was escorted out of the debating chamber by Tarime Rural lawmaker, Mr John Heche (Chadema) during the evening session of the ongoing budget debates.