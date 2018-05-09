Wednesday, May 9, 2018

MP Mnyika ordered out of parliament debating chamber

 

Mnyika, who doubles as Chadema deputy secretary general (Mainland), was escorted out of the debating chamber by Tarime Rural lawmaker, Mr John Heche (Chadema) during the evening session of the ongoing budget debates.

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson on Wednesday, May 09, 2018, ordered the Kibamba Member of Parliament, Mr John Mnyika (Chadema) out of the debating chamber, saying the lawmaker was disrespecting the chairperson of the House proceedings.

He could therefore not take part in the approving of the budget estimates for the Ministry of Water and Irrigation for the financial year 2018/19.

