Thursday, May 10, 2018

Who should feed children at school? PM Majaliwa has an answer

Prime Minister Majaliwa

Prime Minister Majaliwa 

In Summary

Mr Majaliwa made this statement on Thursday during the Questions and Answers Session to the Premier in Parliament when responding to a question by Temeke MP Mr Abdallah Mtolea.


Advertisement
By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed councils to coordinate with parents and guardians in ensuring that primary school pupils are well fed so that children stay at school.

Mr Majaliwa made this statement on Thursday during the Questions and Answers Session to the Premier in Parliament when responding to a question by Temeke MP Mr Abdallah Mtolea.

Mr Mtolea wanted to know what the government was doing to encourage pupils and students to remain in schools and to benefit from the country’s free education policy.

In his response, Mr Majaliwa said the government wasn’t able to provide food for all 17,000 primary and secondary schools in the country. He said that the government has however taken the responsibility to provide food for boarding secondary schools. 

“It is the responsibility of parents and guardians to improve the standard of services provided to children including provision of uniforms, exercise books and food while at school,” he said.

“Councils should cooperate with parents and guardian in designing the best way to provide food to pupils; especially since signs indicate that the country will have better harvest,” he added. 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Michael Cohen says Stormy Daniels' lawyer mixed him up with a namesake who worked in Tanzania

The Michael Cohen who apparently received this wire is a Canadian citizen who has conducted

Over 3,000 Handeni residents now enjoy safe, clean water

Over 3,000 residents of Msasa Ward in Handeni Town have lauded the government for implementing a

  • East Africa News
    South Sudan's Kiir sacks Central Bank boss  
  • News
    Tanzania vows to forge ahead with Stiegler's Gorge energy project  
  • News
    FCC seizes 415 containers of counterfeit products  
  • International
    104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide in Switzerland  