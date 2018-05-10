Who should feed children at school? PM Majaliwa has an answer

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed councils to coordinate with parents and guardians in ensuring that primary school pupils are well fed so that children stay at school.

Mr Majaliwa made this statement on Thursday during the Questions and Answers Session to the Premier in Parliament when responding to a question by Temeke MP Mr Abdallah Mtolea.

Mr Mtolea wanted to know what the government was doing to encourage pupils and students to remain in schools and to benefit from the country’s free education policy.

In his response, Mr Majaliwa said the government wasn’t able to provide food for all 17,000 primary and secondary schools in the country. He said that the government has however taken the responsibility to provide food for boarding secondary schools.

“It is the responsibility of parents and guardians to improve the standard of services provided to children including provision of uniforms, exercise books and food while at school,” he said.