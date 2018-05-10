Majaliwa says new Dart operator underway

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government’s plan to get a new operator for the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (Dart) is underway in order to ensure that people benefits from the service, the government was told.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made this statement in Parliament on Thursday, during the Question and Answers Session to the Premier when responding to a question by Kinondoni Constituency legislator Maulidi Mtulia.

Mr Mtulia sought to know the government’s efforts to end misunderstandings between Dart and the current operator the Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (UDART).

Responding to his question, Mr Majaliwa said the process to get another operator, who will add more buses in the operation, were underway. This he said, would improve the quality of transport services.

“If the government is satisfied that the current operator is a problem, they will immediately be removed from operations,” he said.

He added, “The job could be given to other operators such as the Dar es Salaam Commuter Bus Owners Association (Darcoboa) which has shown great interests to invest in the operations.”

Moreover, the Premier said the government will continue doing its best to deal with all challenges facing the transport system operators and improve services so that citizens benefit from the modern transport.

Ends