Thursday, May 10, 2018

Majaliwa orders use of WRS to benefit sesame farmers

 

In Summary

Under a WRS, a warehouse receipt (WR) is issued to a named depositor (who may be a farmer, farmer group, processor or trader) as evidence that he or she has deposited a specified commodity, of stated quantity and quality, at a specified location.


The holder of the receipt may pledge it to a lender (with the stored commodity being the collateral for a loan) or transfer it to a buyer (by way of a sale). The warehouse operator or collateral manager, who has custody of the stocks, guarantees delivery against the receipt, and should be able to make good any value lost through theft, fire or other catastrophes. 

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that during the 2018/19 agricultural season, sesame seeds will be sold through the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS). 

Mr Majaliwa made a statement on Thursday, during the Questions and Answers to the Premier when responding to a question by Kilwa North Member of Parliament, Mr Vedasto Ngombale-Mwiru.

Mr Ngombale-Mwiru sought to know the government’s plan to ensure that sesame growers benefited including starting selling their produce in the auction system.

In his response, Mr Majaliwa said the government has ordered regional commissioners and district commissioners in areas growing the crop to hold talks with the ministry of Agriculture to properly coordinate the process expected to start this financial year.

“From this directive, responsible councils should ensure farmers growing the crop benefit through the WRS system,” he said.

