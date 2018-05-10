Majaliwa orders use of WRS to benefit sesame farmers

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that during the 2018/19 agricultural season, sesame seeds will be sold through the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS).
Mr Majaliwa made a statement on Thursday, during the Questions and Answers to the Premier when responding to a question by Kilwa North Member of Parliament, Mr Vedasto Ngombale-Mwiru.
Mr Ngombale-Mwiru sought to know the government’s plan to ensure that sesame growers benefited including starting selling their produce in the auction system.
In his response, Mr Majaliwa said the government has ordered regional commissioners and district commissioners in areas growing the crop to hold talks with the ministry of Agriculture to properly coordinate the process expected to start this financial year.
“From this directive, responsible councils should ensure farmers growing the crop benefit through the WRS system,” he said.
Ends