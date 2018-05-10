Govt issues Ebola alert after DRC outbreak

By By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government on Thursday, directed Regional Medical Officers across the country to strengthen surveillance in an effort to prevent Ebola outbreak in the country. This follows after confirmation of the outbreak of the killer disease in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As of Wednesday, May 9, there were 17 confirmed deaths at Bikoro in the Equator Province of the in the war-torn central African county.

The minister for Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu admitted at a press conference in Dodoma that the Tanzanian government has received an official report on the outbreak in DRC.

This is DRC's ninth known outbreak of Ebola since 1976 when the deadly viral disease was first identified in then Zaire by a Belgian-led team.

Ms Mwalimu said Tanzania has, until now, not documented any case of Ebola, but insisted that the country was not immune from the viral disease due to the possibility of cross-border transmission from the affected countries.

“We must strengthen our border surveillance. The fact that no case has ever been reported in our country, doesn’t mean we are safe,’’ she stressed.

Last year, Tanzania launched the National Action Plan for Health Security ((NAPHS) as one of the long-term measures to control emerging and re-emerging infectious disease such as Ebola.

The country is also signatory to the International Health Regulations of 2005, which guides countries in tackling threats to national and global health security.

Who is on the ground now?

Various agencies are on the ground in the DRC to try and contain the disease. The International humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) - Doctors without Borders told The Citizen on Wednesday, May 9, that it has arrived in the affected region.

“DRC Emergency Team (of MSF) is already on-site and has been supporting the ministry of Health to deploy a rapid and tailored response to the emergency since last Saturday. MSF will continue to adapt its response according to the needs on the ground,’’ said MSF.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was working closely with the DRC government to rapidly scale up its operations and mobilize health partners using the model of a successful response to a similar outbreak in 2017.