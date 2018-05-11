Diploma students to start accessing HESLB loans

By Josephine Christopher @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) announced yesterday that it has widened opportunities for students pursuing diploma courses in various fields by allowing them to apply for loans during the 2018/19 academic year.

The HESLB executive director, Mr Abdurazaq Badru, told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that in the current year, the board had increased the number of beneficiaries — from various fields — to 40,000 new students, which is a rise of 7,000 students from the previous year.

Priority has been given to those pursuing higher education in fields with a shortage of experts but also those eyeing study courses that are in line with the country’s industrialization policy.

In previous years, he said, when loans were issued to diploma students it was only for those pursuing education courses. “This year we are issuing loans to students pursuing diploma in various fields,’’ he said.

Mr Badru said that a two-month special window had been set up for applications and processing since yesterday.