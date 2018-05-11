Sugu will return to Bunge under this condition

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament Mr Joseph mbilinyi says he will only return to the Parliament, when his mother’s condition improves.

“I am waiting for doctors’ report with regard to my mother’s condition to determine, then I will return to the parliament,” said Mr Mbilinyi, alias Sugu, who was released along with Chadema Southern Highland zonal secretary general Emanuel Masonga on Thursday through Presidential amnesty.

“I am currently waiting for a doctor’s report, which will determine, when I will go back to the parliament,” said Mr Mbilinyi.

The two were yesterday released from Ruanda Prison where they had been detained since February 27, this year.

A Tanzania Prisons Services spokesperson told The Citizen that Mr Mbilinyi and Mr Masonga were released following a Presidential Pardon.

The President pardoned 3,319 prisoners during the commemoration of 54th Union anniversary, whereby 585 inmates were released immediately.

Mr Mbilinyi and Mr Masonga were among 2, 734 prisoners who remained in prison to complete a quarter of their sentences as required by law.

Mr Mbilinyi and his co-accused were found guilty in February, by the Mbeya Resident Magistrate’s Court, of uttering ‘abusive words’ against President John Magufuli at a political rally. They were sentenced to five years in jail.

