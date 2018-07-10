By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Mr Peter Zakaria, a Lake Zone based businessman is now charged with economic sabotage. He was sent back to remand prison today when his case was heard at the Musoma Resident Magistrate Court.

The businessman is accused of shooting two intelligence officers Ahamed Segule and Issac Bwire on June 29 at his petrol station in Tarime District, Mara Region.

Earlier, there was hope that the businessman would be released on bail after Magistrate Rahimu Mushi adjourned the case that was mentioned for the first time on July 5. Mr Zacharia owns buses that ply between Mwanza, Simiyu and Mara Regions.

On Tuesday, the prosecution side brought a new charge against the businessman, economic sabotage, that included illegal possession of a shot machine gun with five bullets.

The court had previously released the accused on bail concerning the charge of attempted murder, but state attorney Samuel Lukelo objected the bail on the charge of illegal possession of the fire arm.

Attempts by Zacharia’s advocates to have their client released on bail could not bear fruit as the court ruled for the prosecution and the case was adjourned to July 12 when the court will rule on his application.