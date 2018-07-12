Thursday, July 12, 2018

Why Barclays Bank Tanzania rebrands to Absa

Managing director for Barclays Bank Tanzania,

Managing director for Barclays Bank Tanzania, Mr Abdi Mohamed. Photo | Courtesy  

In Summary

The name change, which took place concurrently across all Barclays Africa Group subsidiaries, comes almost a year after the London-based Barclays Plc sold most of its controlling stake in Absa to end more than a century of the British bank’s involvement in Africa.


Advertisement

Dar es Salaam. Barclays Bank Tanzania joined the rest of Barclays Africa subsidiaries in the process to change its name to Absa yesterday as the group goes back to its South African roots after a change in shareholding.

The name change, which took place concurrently across all Barclays Africa Group subsidiaries, comes almost a year after the London-based Barclays Plc sold most of its controlling stake in Absa to end more than a century of the British bank’s involvement in Africa.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, the Managing director for Barclays Bank Tanzania, Mr Abdi Mohamed, said the change at the country level will take off in 2020.

“At the country level, we are preparing ourselves for the separation as we look at approved budget, upstream technology as well as what needs to be changed. In the meantime, we will continue to be called Barclays Bank Tanzania, Part of Absa. This will give the public time to familiarise with the new look,” he said.

During the period, the bank will also be looking at getting the necessary approvals from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Other Barclays Bank subsidiaries to be changed include Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Uganda and Zambia.

Speaking in Johannesburg yesterday, Absa’s chief executive Maria Ramos named the rebranding to be ‘an important milestone in the pursuit of the bank’s vision to create a banking group that Africa can truly be proud of. “Our new brand is a celebration of our deep sense of pride in our African heritage,” she said.

Absa was originally an acronym for Amalgamated Banks of South Africa. It was formed in 1991 through the merger of several South African banks including Volkskas Bank, a financial services conglomerate founded in the 1930s to mobilise the economic power of Afrikaners, white South Africans of mainly Dutch descent who ruled under Apartheid.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Heslb extends loan application deadline

Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) has extended a deadline of loan application

Ambulance driver suspended from work on minister’s orders over khat

The minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu has directed the Tarime District Council Director, Mr

  • News
    Twaweza clarifies letter 'leak' in polling row with Costech  
  • News
    Tido case adjourned at the request of PCCB  
  • News
    Alarm as new Arusha TB cases reach 3,000 in three months  
  • News
    Relieve workers of the tax burden, expert advises govt  