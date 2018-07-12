Power supply launched in Moro Rural village

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tznationmedia.com

Morogoro. Energy Deputy Minister Subira Mgalu has officially launched the switching on of electricity in Mtego wa Simba Village, Morogoro Rural on Wednesday through the first round of phase IIIA of the Rural Energy Agency (REA).

The launch took place and attended by various government leaders including Morogoro District Commissioner Regina Chonjo, who represented the regional commissioner, Morogoro South-East MP Omari Mgumba, councilors and village chairpersons.

Speaking on behalf of residents of the village, who wore faces of happiness all the time, Mgumba, who doubles as the Agriculture Deputy Minister, thanked the government through the energy ministry, for supplying power to residents, particularly to those living in rural areas.

“The government promised that it would supply power to all the remaining villages in two phases of REA III. We offer our sincere thanks to you for coming here today and fulfiling that promise,” said the Mgumba.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Energy Deputy Minister told the residents that after the launch their homes would be supplied with power, starting today on July 13.

“I have directed the contractor that from Friday, 62 initial house should start being connected to power,” said Ms Mgalu.

Besides the launch, Ms Mgalu paid a visit to Towero Village dispensary in Mlimani Ward, Morogoro Urban District, with the aim of seeing for herself over the stage reached following her directive she gave on March 24, this year, to the leadership of Tanesco to supply power to the dispensary.

However, she was happy with the Tanesco leadership for implementing her directive on time, whereby the state-owned power utility company also installed power to a primary school located in the area. The Tanesco leadership also said to the energy deputy minister that it was planning to install power to Mahala Secondary School, which is also located in the same area.



