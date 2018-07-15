Lukuvi limits councillors powers over land issues

By Julius Mnganga @TheCitizenTZ news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has clipped the wings of civic leaders with regards to land management in a move aimed at fighting rampant corruption within councils.

Land, Housing and Settlements Development minister William Lukuvi told a land stakeholders meeting Friday that councillors no longer had powers to recommend the expulsion of land experts.

Apparently, there had been some cases of councillors abusing their powers to fire land experts to coerce them into dancing to their tune.

“If a councillor tells you to survey an open space area do not agree because they will no longer be able to sack you,” the minister told council officials. “But if you fail to use your freedom, you will be expelled,” he added.

The government’s position came into effect on July 1, according to the minister.

Representatives of town planners, private surveyors as well as village and district executives attended the meeting in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Lukuvi said it was important that council land officers enjoyed their freedom in the execution of their duties without the fear of being victimised should they not tow the line of councillors.

The minister also explained that the government’s decision to clip the powers of councillors was aimed at addressing concerns over illegal constructions and the grabbing of open spaces.

He attributed the increasing numbers of unplanned settlements in many urban areas to undue pressure exerted by councillors on land officers.

“The government has also opened offices in eight zones, where all land issues will be handled,” he noted, “This is to facilitate land surveying and formalise unplanned settlements where many low income earners live.”

This means that councils will be approaching the ministry where all land officials will be available, he added.