EAC locks communications institution out for lack of criteria

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Community secretariat has declined to admit the five-year old East African Communications Organisation (EACO) as its new institution until certain procedures are followed.

“An institution of the Community can only be established by the Summit of Heads of State through the EAC protocol,” a recently concluded ministerial meeting has affirmed.

Even before a request for an establishment of such a body, the Council of Ministers has to satisfy itself that there is sufficient justification and scope of works for the proposed institution.

EACO, a regional organisation based in Kigali, was created by communication regulators and operators in the region to support the development, implementation and operation of communications infrastructure and services within EAC.

In 2013, it applied for an observer status to the EAC which was granted, accessing it to meetings, studies, conferences and workshops organized by the Community, among other joint activities. Early this year, EACO applied to be admitted as a semi-autonomous institution of the Community in order to enable it overcome the challenges it encountered in performing its duties.