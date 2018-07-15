Sh18bn deals signed at Dar trade fair: Tanzania govt

Dar es Salaam. Business-to-Business (B2B) deals that were closed between foreign and local firms during the 16 days of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair increased to Sh17.56 billion from Sh15 billion last year, according to official figures. Also, 87.8 per cent of both local and foreign exhibitors have said that they were satisfied with this year’s fair as they met with potential customers and buyers. Industries Trade and Investment deputy minister Stella Manyanya said during the show, three B2B meetings were organised and brought together stakeholders in the sectors of poultry, dairy and horticulture. “This year’s fair was positive because exhibitors met their targets. It’s our desire to ensure that everyone who comes to fair meets 100 per cent of their expectations,” she said while officially closing the 42nd DITF.