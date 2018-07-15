After Obama, Swiss President arrives for 15-day tour of Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kilimanjaro. If the success of a country is to be measured by the number of visit by high profile visitors, then Tanzania is on the right track.

At a time when the day that former US President Barack Obama left Tanzania, Regional Authorities in Kilimanjaro said the Swiss President Mr Alain Berset was in the country for a 15-day.

The Kilimajaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira said on Sunday, July 15, 2018 that Mr Berset arrived in Tanzania on July 10, 2018 and that he would be in the country for 15 days.

During the period, he will visit the Serengeti, Tarangire, Manyara and Ngorongoro National Parks before going to Zanzibar.

“He will stay for five days in Kilimanjaro; five days in Arusha and five more days in Zanzibar,” Ms Mghwira said in a telephone interview.

Reacting to the visits of the two leaders, the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) public relations manager, Mr Pascal Shelutete attributed their coming to efforts by the government in marketing the country’s attractions in various countries.

The director for Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia), Mr Christopha Mukoma said Mr Obama’s visit has demonstrated Kia’s ability to receive people of different personalities.

From Tanzania, Mr Obama went to Nairobi yesterday where he paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

While welcoming the 44th US President in Kenya Sunday afternoon, President Kenyatta thanked Mr Obama for keeping his promise to visit the country after his service as US president.

Mr Obama made the promise when he last visited Kenya in 2015.

President Kenyatta congratulated the former US president for establishing the Obama Foundation which seeks to empower the youth to become the agents of change in Africa.



