Tuesday, July 17, 2018

SumaJKT recovers 25pc of debt in new campaign

 

In Summary

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The investment and economic wing of the National Service, SumaJKT, has recovered 24.8 per cent of the money public and private companies owe it.

Meanwhile, the company has collected only six per cent of the total amount that it owes various companies and individuals to whom it loaned tractors, according to a statement released yesterday.

“We have informed all those that have not yet paid to do so as soon as possible…we have given a notice that failure to pay will see SumaJKT Auction Mart will continue with other legal procedures in case they fail to pay,” reads the statement which was released by the firm’s director general, Brigadier General Charo Yateri .

In May, President John Magufuli issued a 30-day ultimatum to public and private institutions to pay SumaJKT debts amounting to Sh38.3 billion. The debts relate to the sale of tractors to the institutions by SumaJKT.

The President issued the directive during a short ceremony to formally launch a SumaJKT investment centre at the JKT Mgulani in Temeke District on May 17, 2018.

According to President Magufuli, public and private institutions bought tractors from SumaJKT at a total cost of Sh40 billion, but only Sh2 billion of that amount had been paid as of May 17.

