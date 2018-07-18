NMB ordered to pay Sh12mil fine over unregistered contractor

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. A Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) to pay a Sh12 million fine after it was found guilty of committing three offences.

The Contractors Registration Board (CRB) for the Southern Highlands Zone in April last year lodged a case against NMB, accusing it of assigning a contractor, Kalongo’s General Supply, who was not registered with CRB.

The bank was also charged with defying CRB’s precaution and order that required it to stop the contractor from installing a fire extinguishing system in the bank’s branches in the southern highlands zone.

Besides NMB, the court found the director of Kalongo’s General Supply, Japhet Sanga, of working without being registered with CRB and ordered him to pay a Sh3 million fine or serve three years in jail.

The Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Michael Mteite who delivered the sentence said evidence found the bank and the company’s director guilty as charged.



