By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mara Region has dropped 20 positions in the Form Six national examinations results coming to 25th position out of 29 regions compared to last year.

The National Examinations Council of Tanzania released the regional performance in the Form Six national examinations results showing mobility of positions compared to last year.

However, Mara Regional Education Officer Emmanuel Kisonga yesterday denied that his region had performed poorly, noting that number of grades in most schools based in the region have improved.

“In most of the schools I visited, they were celebrating because the number of students who scored division one to three has increased,” he said adding that students who scored division one, two and three will continue with further studies.

Island regions including Zanzibar West, North Pemba and South Pemba were the three last ranked regions placed at 27th, 28th and 29th respectively.

On the other hand, Mtwara Region apart from registering less schools in the top ten best schools, it emerged the first. This is an improvement from the third place it was ranked last year.

Lindi Region has maintained its second place this year the same as that of the previous year while Geita Region which ranked first in the previous year went down by two positions to third place.

Dar es Salaam Region which registered two schools in the top ten (Feza Boys and Feza Girls) was ranked 26 from 20th place in the previous year. This was attributed by poor performance of some school in the region including Jagwani Secondary School which was ranked 541th out 543 schools regional wise.

Contrary to Dar es Salaam, Coastal Region, which has registered four schools in the top 10 (Kibaha, Marian Boys, Marian Girls and Ahmes school), climbed 4 positions to 19th place from 23rd place in the previous results.

Other regions that showed a big improvement included Tanga (5th), Singida (7th), Tabora (8th), Manyara (9th), and Simiyu 10th in 2017 from 13th, 11th, 18th, 24th and 26th respectively.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka revealed that establishment of academic camps in his region was the main reason for their good performance.