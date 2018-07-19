Over 500 advocates admitted to the bar in D'Salaam

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 549 advocates were today, July 19, admitted to the bar during a colorful ceremony, which was graced by Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Among the advocates, who were admitted to the bar, are retired Judges Edward Rutakangwa, Sekieti Kihio, Ibrahim Mipawa and John Ruhangisa.

Seven graduates among the graduates took their bar exams directly after finishing their degree programmes and the rest went to the school of law.

The new graduates take the number of advocates in the country to 7,174.

Speaking during the ceremony, Prof Ibrahim urged the new advocates to consider offering their services in villages as well rethinking about the charges.

“The challenge is that most advocates are in towns while their services are also required in the rural areas, I call upon you to practice your profession in the villages and also offer services affordably,” said the chief Justice.

He further stated that the number of advocates that graduated this year has risen compared to the previous year when 340 only graduated.

For her side, the Tanganyika Lawyers Society (TLS) president, Ms Fatuma Karume, congratulated the new advocates and urged them to observe ethics.

One of the graduates, Ms Nabela Warema, said that she was delighted with her achievement, adding that she will use her skills to help the society.

This is the 58th ceremony since 1958 and was attended by several people including retired judges, Attorney General Adelardus Kilangi, friends and relatives of the graduates