Saturday, November 12, 2016

S.Sudan journalists decry poor relations with Kiir’s leadership

President Salvar Kiir.

President Salvar Kiir. 

In Summary

  • The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) said journalists have had to contend with frequent death threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults, detention and killings under President Salva Kiir’s administration.

Juba. South Sudan journalists have described their relationship with the government as catastrophic.

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) said journalists have had to contend with frequent death threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults, detention and killings under President Salva Kiir’s administration.

AMDISS chairman Alfred Taban warned that the entire nation would suffer more if the gap between the Juba administration and journalists was not narrowed.He pointed out that journalists played a critical role in nurturing peace, which South Sudan desperately needed. (NMG)

In The Headlines

Urambo residents bid farewell to Sitta

Business and most of other activities have come to a standstill in Urambo as people pay respect

2  hours ago

A week of mourning

It has been a week like no other in Tanzania. The nation mourns the loss of five of its prominent

  • News
    Lema refused bail, sent back to remand prison  
  • News
    Kikwete to be installed as UDSM chancellor today  
  • News
    Dimani MP could have predicted his own death  
  • News
    Ugandan senior opposition leader decries bloody conficts in EA  