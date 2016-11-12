S.Sudan journalists decry poor relations with Kiir’s leadership

Juba. South Sudan journalists have described their relationship with the government as catastrophic.
The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) said journalists have had to contend with frequent death threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults, detention and killings under President Salva Kiir’s administration.
AMDISS chairman Alfred Taban warned that the entire nation would suffer more if the gap between the Juba administration and journalists was not narrowed.He pointed out that journalists played a critical role in nurturing peace, which South Sudan desperately needed. (NMG)