Kenya: 26 dead, several injured in Kibwezi after bus, tanker crash

Twenty six people have died while several injured after passenger’s bus collided with a tanker at Kambu along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, Kibwezi OCPD Leonard Kimaiyo says.

The bus was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi.

Police said the driver of the bus was overtaking another vehicle at Kalulu Bridge when he saw an oncoming truck.

As he tried to return the bus back to its lane, it collided with the truck.

The driver of the truck and his turn boy were seriously injured.