Chief auditor picks firms to probe Uganda Central Bank

Kampala. The Auditor General (AG), Mr John Muwanga, has shortlisted up at least five top auditing firms to examine Bank of Uganda operations with “a fine-tooth comb” treatment and the sale of Crane Bank to dfcu Bank.

Although the companies have been shortlisted to pick the bidding documents, only one will be picked to work with a team of forensic experts from the Office of the Auditor General to investigate Bank of Uganda. The AG team will be led by Mr James Bantu, the director for forensics. The listed firms are: EY Uganda, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, Deloitte and Touch; Tomson & Company; KPMG and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (Pwc). Sources close to the procurement process told this newspaper that authorities at AG’s office have not notified the five firms because discussions are still ongoing to decide whether some of the companies should be allowed to bid.

Daily Monitor understands some members of a committee chaired by the Assistant AG, Ms Keto Nyapendi Kayemba, queried some of the audit firms which are believed to have conflict of interest in the investigation having been clients of the defunct Crane Bank, which is a subject of the investigation.

They cited two firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG having been auditors for Crane Bank.

Some members of the AG internal committee also complained that some of the audit firms are pre-qualified at BoU and wondered how they would audit their own client.

Other firms, according to sources, were contracted by BoU to audit some commercial banks, including Crane Bank before it was sold to dfcu Bank in October 2016. They cited the PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic report on Crane Bank that BoU used as a basis to file a case against property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia. The case is pending hearing in the High Court. The disputed forensic audit report which Sudhir lawyers, Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA), have since called a draft document, was made by Pwc on November 13, 2014. After realising that Crane Bank was audited by KPMG the AG committee proposed that an independent foreign company be outsourced outside Uganda to audit BoU. (NMG)