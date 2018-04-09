Kenyan battles for US Congress

Raleigh. In a year when the arrival of spring has been unpredictable and erratic in the US because of the moody winter weather that has refused to go away, it’s a surprisingly warm and beautiful morning in the Raleigh suburb of North Carolina as the Nation team arrives at the home of Mr Jeff Matemu.

The Kenyan-born attorney has attracted interest after announcing his candidacy for the US House of Representatives, Congressional District 2, North Carolina.

As Mr Matemu, 44, shows the Nation around his massive three-storey home, which he says he personally designed and oversaw its construction, one room seems to hold a special place in his heart.

Mr Matemu has made a name as a leading immigration lawyer in the US and has helped countless illegal immigrants struggling either to regularise their status or ward-off deportation orders, more so following US President Donald Trump’s tough stance.

He has become a celebrity of sorts in US legal circles because of his intimate understanding of immigration law, especially after he took a leading role in a high-level Federal case at the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit (No. 17-1519, Jose Guzman Gonzalez v. Jefferson Sessions III).

“Oh that case! Yeah, I’ve sued Attorney-General Jeff Sessions about something that has been going for a long time with far-reaching implications on immigrants and we are now waiting for the judgment,” Mr Matemu says.

Mr Matemu, a Nairobi School and University of Nairobi alumnus, says he chose to run as a Libertarian to better serve the people of his congressional district by avoiding party labels that he says have controlled politicians’ decisions.

“As you already know by now, Congress is hopelessly broken because of party affiliations between Democrats and Republicans. Nothing is being done under these circumstances and I want to go there to serve the people of North Carolina. I can only do that on a Libertarian Party ticket,” he says.

The US Federal government’s Congress is a bicameral legislature made up of the Senate and House of Representatives. (NMG)

The politician was born in Mombasa and spent part of his childhood in the Kenyan coastal town. His father, Dr Isaac Matemu Kithyo, is an academic at South Eastern Kenya University while his mother, Mrs Theresa Matemu, is the former principal of Muthingini Secondary School in Makueni.

Growing up, he attended several primary schools in Mombasa, Machakos and Nairobi. He sat his KCPE examination at City Primary School. He attended Nairobi School between 1988 and 1991 then joined the University of Nairobi Law School from 1992 to 1997.