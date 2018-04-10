Priest shot dead in eastern DR Congo

Goma. A Catholic priest was found shot dead hours after he said mass in Democratic Republic of Congo’s restive North Kivu province, a member of the church told AFP.

“Father Etienne Sengiyumva was killed Sunday by the Mai Mai Nyatura (militia) in Kyahemba where he had just celebrated a mass including a baptism and a wedding,” father Gonzague Nzabanita, head of the Goma diocese where the incident occurred, told AFP.

The Mai Mai Nyatura are an armed group operating in North Kivu, in eastern DR Congo.

Nzabanita said Sengiyumva, 38, had had lunch with local faithful before “we found him shot in the head”.

North and South Kivu provinces are in the grip of a wave of violence among militia groups, which often extort money from civilians or fight each other for control of mineral resources.

Last week friday, Kidnappers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo freed a priest in exchange for a ransom but three other people abducted in the troubled region were killed, sources said Friday.

Father Celestin Ngango was taken away by armed men on Sunday shortly after he had celebrated Easter mass in his parish, in the dioceses of Goma in North Kivu province.

His abductors demanded $500,000, the Catholic Church said on Tuesday.

“We have just secured the release of Father Ngango after long negotiations with the kidnappers,” Father Louis de Gonzague Nzabanita, the vicar general (deputy to the bishop) of Goma dioceses, told AFP on Friday.

“We paid a ransom, which led to the release of our brother,” he said, giving no details as to the amount.

Ngango is one of 10 people to have been kidnapped in North Kivu’s Rutshuru administrative district in less than a week, according to a local campaign group, the Study Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights, known by its acronym in French as CEPADHO.

Of these, three were “executed by their kidnappers on Monday after the ransom was not paid,” it said. (AFP)