South Sudan's Kiir sacks Central Bank boss

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.com

Juba. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has sacked the Central Bank Governor, Mr Othom Roga Ajak, and his deputy, Mr Tier Tong Ngor.

Their dismissal comes as inflation in the young nation hits a record high.

The presidential decree on the sacking of the pair did not give any explanation for the action. It also did not name any replacements.

Strained by war

Mr Ajak was appointed the Central Bank Governor last year, to revive the South Sudan economy.

The South Sudanese economy has been strained by war that has, among other things, cut the oil production.