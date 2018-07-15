Obama arrives in Kenya for two-day visit, meets Uhuru

Former US President Barrack Obama has arrived in Kenya and started his two day visit in Kenya by paying a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

While welcoming the 44th US President in Kenya Sunday afternoon, President Kenyatta thanked Mr Obama for keeping his promise to visit the country after his service as US president.

Mr Obama made the promise when he last visited Kenya in 2015.

President Kenyatta congratulated the former US president for establishing the Obama Foundation which seeks to empower the youth to become the agents of change in Africa.

The two leaders agreed that the youth in Africa could become the continent’s most valuable asset if their energy and creativity are effectively harnessed.

Mr Obama is in Kenya to inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Foundation’s project which comprises of a sports centre and, resource and vocational training centre run by his sister, Dr Auma Obama, who accompanied him to State House.

Also present at State House to welcome Mr Obama was Deputy President William Ruto and other senior government officials.

President Kenyatta gifted the former US President with two books on Kenya’s youth and success stories in the last 50 years.