TRIPOLI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Libyan security on Sunday arrested a member of the Islamic State (IS) who confessed to helping other IS members flee to the south of the country in Sirte, some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli, according to an official release.

"Sirte's Protection Force, in coordination with other security authorities, arrested an Egyptian national in Buhadi area. After interrogation, he admitted that he had smuggled Egyptian IS members in Sirte to the south," the security force said on social media platform Facebook without providing further details.

Last week, Interior Ministry security forces of in Tripoli arrested two IS members who planned to carry out terrorist operations in the city.

In December 2015, forces allied with the United Nations-backed government defeated the IS affiliates and expelled them from Sirte. The remnant IS fighters fled to the southern valleys and mountainous areas and have been there ever since.