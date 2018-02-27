Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Global Fund finances malaria and HIV/AIDS control actions in Angola

 

Advertisement

LUANDA. -- At least 44 million U.S. dollars was made available by the Global Fund to finance actions to control malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in the country, said coordinator for Angola Adriana Jimenezon on Monday in Luanda.

   Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund Committee, the official said that the funding will be used to purchase medicines and health products, support supervisions, train technicians and raise awareness of the communities.

   The aim of this funding is to improve the health of the population in three years and, consequently, to reduce the number of deaths by the said diseases.

   Adriana Jimenez reiterated the continued support of the Global Fund to Angola since there is a commitment to ensure the new fund investments that will be used to mitigate the negative impact of malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

   The Global Fund is an international financial organization that aims at attracting and distributing additional resources to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

   The Global Fund has invested over 189 million U.S. dollars to date in Angola with six grants impacting all three diseases since 2005. Malaria investments alone totaled 95.4 million U.S. dollars.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Tanzania PM orders Mtwara co-ops leaders to pay back over Sh2.3 billion

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered co-operative society leaders accused of embezzling

Tanzania: Govt to put 600,000 girls on cervical cancer prevention vaccine

Dar es Salaam. A total of 614,734 children aged 14 and below will be put on vaccination aimed at

  • International
    5G, the cornerstone of the digital revolution  
  • International
    Greek economy minister quits in housing stipend row  
  • News
    Five questions that nailed ‘Sugu’  
  • News
    Who is Joseph Mbilinyi?  