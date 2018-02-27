LUANDA. -- At least 44 million U.S. dollars was made available by the Global Fund to finance actions to control malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in the country, said coordinator for Angola Adriana Jimenezon on Monday in Luanda.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Global Fund Committee, the official said that the funding will be used to purchase medicines and health products, support supervisions, train technicians and raise awareness of the communities.

The aim of this funding is to improve the health of the population in three years and, consequently, to reduce the number of deaths by the said diseases.

Adriana Jimenez reiterated the continued support of the Global Fund to Angola since there is a commitment to ensure the new fund investments that will be used to mitigate the negative impact of malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

The Global Fund is an international financial organization that aims at attracting and distributing additional resources to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.