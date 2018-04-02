Police say the man who attempted to attack Rt Reverend Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the bishop of Namirembe diocese during Easter Sunday church service is likely to be charged with threatening violence.

There was drama at St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe Sunday morning when the man, later identified by police as Herbert Kaddu, allegedly stormed the Easter prayer service clad in a back-cloth.

Police say although his motive isn't yet known, Kaddu is alleged to have come to attend Sunday service driving a super custom vehicle registration number UAS 329T, holding a traditional stick and a back-cloth.

He beat Police security and gained entry into the cathedral. All was well until the end of the service when Kaddu ran through the main corridor of the church holding a big stick to the Holy altar and dived in.

Eye witnesses say he ran towards the altar while the bishop was presiding over the service, in the presence of all congregants.

“Police is likely to prefer charges of threatening violence under SD REF. 03/01/04/2018 although establishing his motive is also of importance to us,” said police in a statement released on Sunday.

Some sources told police that the Kaddu was insane and hence the same is pending for a medical examination to determine his mental sanity.

“If proved positive, he will be referred to a mental rehabilitation centre and if not, police shall proceed with criminal charges against him,” police statement added.

Police to subject man who attempted to attack Bishop Luwalila to mental test