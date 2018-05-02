Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Govt to employ over 10,000 primary school teachers

Deputy Minister of State in the President's

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Government) Mr Joseph Kakunda speaks in Parliament recently. 

In Summary

In June, this year, the government will employ a total of 10,140 qualified primary school teachers. 

Advertisement
By By Deogratius Kamagi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Come June, this year, a total of 10,140 qualified primary school teachers will be employed by the government. 

This was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday, May 2 by deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr  Joseph Kakunda, as he was responding to a supplementary question by Ludewa MP Deogratius Ngalawa.

Mr Kakunda said right now the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) is verifying the academic credentials of those who are lined up for the openings.

"These will be employed come June, this year,” the deputy minister responded. 

Earlier Mr Ngalawa said there was a shortage of over 500 primary school teachers in Ludewa District, Njombe Region. He wanted to know government plans to address the challenge.












advertisement

In The Headlines

New Jumia CEO keen to change shopping culture

E-commerce is growing and Jumia Tanzania’s new CEO Zadok Prescott aims at instilling an online

Woman makes brisk business in street-side eatery

Tucked away behind an army of boda boda drivers on United Nations Avenue, Nairobi, is a nameless

  • News
    Magufuli orders arrest of a Don  
  • News
    No study loans for students from wealthy families, reiterates Magufuli  
  • News
    Govt pledges to boost transport, health sectors  
  • News
    Germany foreign minister arrives tomorrow in Tanzania  