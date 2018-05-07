Second India teen raped, set on fire: police

New Delhi. A 17-year-old battled for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire, the second such case to shake India as it battles an increase in sexual crimes.

The teenager was attacked on the same day and in the same eastern state of Jharkhand as a 16-year-old who was raped and burned to death.

"The girl has suffered 70 percent first-degree burns. There is a chance that she will survive," Shailendra Barnwal, police superintendent of Pakur district, told AFP.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood as the latest victim.

"He poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire," Barnwal said.

The incident happened on Friday, the same day as the similar case in Jharkhand's Chatra district, which 15 people have been detained over.