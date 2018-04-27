Friday, April 27, 2018

2 killed, 14 survive as overloaded boat sinks in Lake Victoria

Mwanza Regional police chief Ahmed Msangi 

14 passengers survived the accident, according to official police reports.

By Daniel Makaka @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sengerema. Two individuals died when the overloaded boat they were in was sunk by a storm in Lake Victoria yesterday (April 26).

The victims, Tumaini Ramadhani, 32, and Pima Rashidi 28, were both residents of Kahumu in Kahamulo Ward, Sengerema.

Mwanza Regional police chief Ahmed Msangi said the boat capsized off the coast of Ilunda in Ngoma Ward.

The boat was overloaded, according to the police, which caused it to fail to correct course when the storm hit, leading to its sinking.

 

 

