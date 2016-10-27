20,000 at risk of blindness in region

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. At least 22,184 people in the region live with avoidable blindness.

Speaking during a media workshop on quality eye health care held here, the regional eye care coordinator, Dr Sencodri Njau, said 80 per cent of the patients are above 50 and most of them cannot afford treatment and therefore at a high risk of losing their sight.

Following a research carried out in the region in June, it was recommended that urgent measures should be taken to save the eyesight of at least 4,437 people in Morogoro each year. “Some 73 per cent of the people could end up blind so we appreciate the support of HelpAge International and Sightsavers for implementing a eye care campaign targeting 10,000 people,” he said.

“Some forms of blindness are avoidable if patients receive early diagnosis and prompt treatment,” said Dr Njau. HelpAge International Communications Officer Henry Mazunda pointed out that blindness in older people has led many of them living in abject poverty as they are unable to fend for themselves.

“The campaign will run for three years in nine district hospitals,” he said.