20 world innovators to meet in Arusha next year

Nairobi. Twenty extraordinary thinkers and doers will be sharing their world-changing ideas at a TEDGlobal conference scheduled for Arusha next year as the deadline for application process draws nearer, it was announced yesterday.

The 20 participants are part of the TED Fellows programme, which brings together young innovators from around the world and across disciplines, who display both outstanding achievement and exemplary character to ignite their careers.

TED Fellow deputy director Shoham Arad said yesterday that her team would soon be closing its application process for the 2017 TEDGlobal Fellowship programme, which seeks out emerging talent committed to making positive change around the world and innovators, who show both outstanding achievements and exemplary character.