200,000 litres of drugs raw material seized in Dar

DCEA commissioner general Rogders Sianga.

Dar es Salaam. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) yesterday seized 10 containers laden with over 200,000 litres of precursor chemicals and ethanol (ethyl alcohol).  Precursor chemicals are highly restricted worldwide since they can be illicitly used in the production of heroin and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to a press statement issued by DCEA commissioner general Rodgers Sianga the consignment, which belong to a local company, was impounded at the Dar es Salaam Port arriving from Swaziland.

“The company has imported to the country a total of 1.5 million litres of the chemicals since 2016 without following the required regulations and it is not registered with responsible authorities and there is no official record of the whereabouts and use of the earlier imported consignments,” reads part of the statement.

According to Commissioner Sianga, DCEA and other responsible authorities are investigating the company and proper legal measures, including taking them to court, will be employed.

In May, DCEA officers in collaboration with the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) and the office of the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency (GCLA) seized over five tonnes of highly dangerous chemicals at godowns located at Mwenge in Dar es Salaam, Bagamoyo backyard storage and Moshi.

Authorities in Tanzania are working closely with the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) to control importation and the use of precursor chemicals because they can easily be diverted to clandestine labs and used in the process of manufacturing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substance.

According to the 2016 International Narcotics Control Strategy (INCSR) report, precursor chemicals obtained primarily from sources in Asia are brought through Tanzania ports and used to produce methamphetamine and psychotropic substances in clandestine labs within Tanzania to supply domestic and international markets.

Tanzania was in the spotlight in January last year when Pakistan authorities seized 21.7 tonnes of acetic anhydride worth Sh28 billion which originated in Dar es Salaam.

According to a Pakistani news website, The International News, the quantity is by far the biggest of acetic anhydride cargo seized anywhere in the world.

Acetic anhydride is banned in many countries because it is used as the major precursor for production of heroin. It is also used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

Mon May 15 19:07:44 EAT 2017

Chief government chemist on the spot over unregulated chemical business

A tour on Monday at a godown that was seized with over 5,000 litres of restricted chemicals has exposed weaknesses in the office of the Government Chemist and Laboratory Agency (GCLA) in controlling importation, storage and supply of chemicals.

