2015 list at NEC to determine new CUF MPs

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz; News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Parliament seats left vacant after eight Civic United Front (CUF) members were sacked will be filled using a list submitted by the party to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in 2015.

This was said on Thursday by CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, when addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Buguruni.

“We are not going to create a new list… we will use the list handed to NEC after the 2015 General Election,” Prof Lipumba said urging districts which will miss in the allocation to be patient.

MPs who have lost their seats after being stripped of their membership are Severina Mwijage, Saumu Sakala, Salma Mwassa and Riziki Mngwali.

Others are Raisa Mussa, Miza Haji, Hadija Salum Ally Al-Qassmy and Halima Ali Mohamed.

Prof Lipumba has alwo warned party secretary general, Seif Sharif hamad that he also faces expulsion if he does not heed his call to come to the headquarters and work for the party.

He said he has information that Mr Hamad and other people have been holding leadership council meetings in Zanzibar in the name of CUF but he is not formally informed.

“According to our constitution, such meetings are supposed to be chaired by the party national chairman and I am holding that position but I am not informed of any such meeting,” he said adding:

“I have written to Maalim Seif and he has not responded and he has not reported t at his office… I have seen him talking to Chadema leaders including former Prime Minister, Fredrick Sumaye. This is not appropriate”