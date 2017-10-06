MCT reduces categories in Ejat 2017

By Alfred Zacharia TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (Ejat) has kicked off on Thursday, October 6, with organisers saying five categories have been scraped due to financial constrains.

Launching the completion, Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) executive secretary who doubles as award organizing committee chairman Mr Kajubi Mukajanga said Ejat awards for 2017 will have 14 categories as compared to 19 categories competed last year.

"We have decided to reduce categories due to financial problems, manpower challenges and limited time we have to organize the event," he said.

He named reduced categories as taxation and revenue collection, public procurement, news and current affairs, HIV/Aids as well as sexual and reproductive health for the young people, noting that reduced categories will include groups of their relevance.

According to him, media experts will now compete in business, economic and finance reporting award, culture and sports, health reporting, agriculture and agro-business, education, tourism and conservation.

Others are investigative reporting, data journalism, human right and good governance, best photo journalists, best cameraman, best editorial cartoonist, gender, elderly and children reporting as well as open category.

Mr Mukajanga said the sixth lifetime achievement in journalism (LAJA) which did not take place last year will be considered this year, inviting participation of journalists from various scores.

"Participants may submit their works either in print or electronic appeared between January 1 to December 31, this year, "he said adding that the deadline for submissions was February 16, 2018.