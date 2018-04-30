2018Seven swimmers head to Morocco for tourney

By Majuto Omary@majutoy2kmomary@tz.nationmedia.comTeam

Dar es Salaam. Seven swim-mers will represent the country in the International School Sport Fed-eration (ISF) Gymnasiade Games scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, from May 2 to 9.

The swimmers are Shivani Bhatt, Khaleed Ladha, Aaron Akwenda, Niamh Baker, Yuki Omori, Dhashr-rad Magesvaran and Caleb O’Sullivan. The swimming and surfing competi-tions will take place in Casablanca.The team will be under coach John Belela who will be accompanied by other officials; Beena Patel, Divy-angna Bhatt, Mark Eugene and Lin-geswary Ramasamy.

The head of the delegation is Juliana Yassoda, according to Tanza-nia Swimming Association (TSA) act-ing secretary general Inviolata Itatiro.Inviolata said the team was selected under the umbrella of the ministry of Education of Tanzania and will leave the country for Marrakesh on Tues-day.

The team will return on May 10.“The swimmers had intensive training ahead of the championships and we expect good results...we also expect the swimmers to attain inter-national exposure as they will meet others from various countries in the world,” said Inviolata.

She also said the young athletes who are the future of the sport will have the chance to measure their strengths against students from around the world in 17 disciplines.

They are fencing, archery, chess, judo, wrestling, karate, golf, tennis, taekwondo, boxing, surf, mountain bike, athletics, gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, aerobic), swimming and petanque.

The number of sports has recently been increased from four in 2009. Ini-tially the sports that were featured were athletics, artistic, rhythmic and swimming, but were increased to 12 at the last event in 2016.

Current sports are archery, athlet-ics chess, fencing, aerobic, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, tennis and wrestling.

From 1974 till today, generations of athletes have taken part in the gym-nasiade organised in eleven countries. France organised four times, while Italy and Turkey hosted them twice.

A large number of participants made their way to the Olympics, having experienced their first inter-national games at the Gymnasiade. Morocco will organise the first Gym-nasiade in the African continent.