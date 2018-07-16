23 Nigerian troops missing after Boko Haram ambush

By Mohammed Momoh

Abuja. At least 23 Nigerian soldiers have been declared missing after the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe Village in Bama area of north east Borno State.

Authorities said five officers, 18 soldiers and eight trucks were missing after the attack which occurred early on Saturday.

The authorities further said the military, acting on intelligence, mobilised troops to clear the insurgents from the deserted village.

The attacking insurgents were believed to have been those who escaped the ongoing military offensive to flush out the Boko Haram terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.

A military source, who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to divulge information, said on Monday that hundreds of the insurgents ambushed the troops, many of who were now missing.

He disclosed that only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returned to their base in Maiduguri, after suffering huge losses in the battle with the insurgents.

“There was a quick response by the army when they received reports that hundreds of the insurgents gathered at Boboshe on Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama road.

“The gallant soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents, only three of the 11 trucks returned to the base,” he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of Jilli in Gubio local government council of Borno, on Saturday fled the town for fear of an attack by the Boko Haram insurgents.

It was learnt that the insurgents attacked the area from the Lake Chad side, forcing the residents to flee.

One of the residents, Mr Bukar Mustapha, said he and other villagers fled their homes when they received reports that the insurgents were coming to attack them.

“In the afternoon on Saturday, we heard that the insurgents gathered in the nearby bush preparing for the attack.