26 hotels lined up for food festival in Zanzibar next week

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 30 big hotels and restaurants in Zanzibar are expected to take part in a Food Festival schedule to be held next week in the Isles, the organizers have said.

The six-day event, which starts on Tuesday next week is a brainchild of the Ministry for Information, Tourism, Culture and Sport in Zanzibar and Hyatt Regency, Dar es Salaam.

It seeks to promote domestic tourisms and attract an increased number of foreign visitors, according to the Minister for Information, Tourism, Culture and Sport in Zanzibar Mr Rashid Ali Juma.

“We want to give the visitors an opportunity of testing various traditional food items from different countries,” he said this morning.

Zanzibar, he said, is expected to receive a total of 450,000 tourists this year and that the aim is to attract 500,000 tourists by 2020.

The sector accounts for 27 per cent of Zanzibar’s GPD and 80 per cent of foreign currency earnings.