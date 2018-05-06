3 killed in crash, one hospitalised

Kampala. Three people have died on spot in a motor accident at Masaaba Bukulula Sub county on Kampala-Masaka road last night.

The deceased are identified as Keneddy Mwanje, Tom Mugenyi and a woman only identified as Nasiima all residents of Lukaya town council in Kalungu district. One person only identified as Muwonge was rushed to Masaka Regional Referral hospital for treatment.

The officer in charge of Kalungu police station Vianny Birungi says the accident happened at 12am when a bus, Savana coach registration number UAK 283X rammed into a corona vehicle registration number UAP 174J.

Mr Birungi says the group was coming from an outing in areas of Masaka. (AFP)

The savana coach which was full was coming from Kampala heading to Mbarara but it is currently parked at Kalungu police station.

None of the passengers inn the bus was injured.

The bodies are at Masaka regional referral hospital for post-mortem.

Accidents along Masaka – Kampala highway which had taken an upward trend in 2016, decreased after the launch of an operation dubbed “Fiika Salaama” (reach safely) which was intended to tackle errant motorists, sensitise and discipline road users on safety and infrastructure protection.