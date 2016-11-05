3 ministries excel in service delivery

Dar-es Salaam. Three ministries have outstanding performance in one year of President Magufuli’s leadership.

In a survey commissioned by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) and done by Infotrak, a research and consulting firm, the three ministries were highly ranked in a survey.

They include the Ministry of Defence and National service, Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication and Ministry of State in the President’s office (Regional Administration and Local Governments)

MCL, which publishes The Citizen, Mwananchi and MwanaSpoti, commissioned the study to assess people’s perceptions on President Magufuli’s presidency in the last one year.

On the other hand, Ministry of Water and Irrigation was at the bottom of the list with Ministry of State in the Prime Minister’s office, Policy, Parliament Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled emerging second from bottom.

Ministry of Constitutional Affairs and Justice was placed third from bottom scoring only 68.5 per cent.

Ministry of Water scored 71.7 percent, showing that many Tanzanians were fond of what the ministry has been doing in the past one year.

The second was ministry of Policy and Parliamentary Affairs obtained 70.2 per cent with Constitutional Affairs ministry receiving thumbs up from 69.2 per cent of those who participated in the survey. On the other hand, with 74.8 per cent of the score, Prime Minister’s office was voted the best performing institution in the government, followed by Vice President’s office (71.5 per cent) and the media (70.9 percent).

The President of Zanzibar was the least appealing institution according to the survey. It received 66.4 percent in the survey. Second from bottom was the Opposition (Ukawa) which received 66.8 percent with Speaker of the National assembly taking a third position from the bottom with 67.7 percent.