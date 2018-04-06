3 seized after Sh8m stolen from church

By John Namkwahe and Asna Kaniki @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Police in Dar es Salaam yesterday arrested three security guards who were on duty at a church in the city when thieves broke into the parish office and stole money offered during Easter services.

The guards work with the city-based Haraka Security Group.

Preliminary reports showed that thieves stole at least Sh8 million that believers had offered during Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday services at the St Theresia Catholic Parish.

Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Jumanne Muliro confirmed the incident to The Citizen yesterday.

He said the thieves broke into the office at the parish in the wee hours of yesterday, and stole money and liturgical items.

The three security guards being questioned by police were said to be on duty at the parish when the theft occurred.

“We have detained them as part of our investigation into the incident. We are still investigating the matter before taking the suspects to court,” Mr Muliro said.

The theft was also confirmed by Parish Priest Sunil Kishor when he spoke to The Citizen yesterday.

He said the incident took place at around 2am. He further revealed that the thieves attacked and wounded some security guards before breaking into the office.

“I received the information about the incident from the security company’s boss after he came to my house at around 4am,” he told The Citizen.

He added, “After arriving at the church, we immediately informed police, and later on the same night they arrived and started their investigations.”

Commenting further on the incident, the Kinondoni RPC said, “Preliminary investigations showed that the gangsters carried bush knives and clubs, and had no firearm.”

For his part, a representative of the local government chairperson at Mbezi Mwisho, Mr Innocent Tarimo, said measures were being taken to step up security in the area and prevent similar incidents in the future.