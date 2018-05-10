32 dead, more displaced as Kenya dam 'bursts'

By The Citizen Reporter, news@thecitizen.com

At least 32 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds of families displaced after the walls of Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, broke down on Wednesday night.

Rongai police boss Japheth Kioko said on Thursday morning that 20 bodies had been recovered, with search and rescue operation ongoing. The number has since been revised to 32.

There are fears of the toll rising further because "many people" are still unaccounted for, according to local leaders.

Residents told Kenya's Daily Nation that they heard an "explosion" before water gushed out, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighbourhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir.

PROPERTY

The 9pm horror rendered over 300 families homeless and about 2,500 residents were affected.

Property estimated to be worth millions of shillings was also destroyed by the raging waters and thick mud.

Tens of people, including children, are feared trapped in the black mud.

Rescue operation by Kenya Red Cross and Nakuru County disaster management teams went into the small hours of Thursday.